No garbage collected in Panipat’s HSVP sectors in nine months

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, March 29

Residents of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sectors here have been living in pathetic conditions as the contract for cleanliness has not been allotted in the last nine months.

The Chief Administrator, HSVP, had, after much persuasion by residents, asked the Estate Officer to allot the tender but with the implementation of the model code of conduct, the work is stuck in files again.

Several reminders sent to authorities We had sent several reminders to the local Estate Officer, Administrator and the Chief Administrator of the HSVP over the issue. The Chief Administrator finally issued directions to call the tender last month but the work is now stuck again due to poll code. — Baljeet Singh, President, Haryana Sectors Confederation Shift our area under MC Residents are deprived of the basic amenity, i.e. cleanliness, due to officials’ apathy. The sectors which are being maintained by the MC are cleaned regularly so we have demanded many times that our sector be shifted under the MC. — Sanjeev Garg, Sector 25 part-2

Heaps of garbage can be seen on every road in the sectors maintained by the HSVP as no waste has been collected in all these months.

The work of cleanliness in Sectors 7, 8, 18, 40, 24 and Sector-25 (part-2) residential and industrial areas is maintained by the HSVP and in other sectors, it is maintained by the Municipal Corporation (MC), Panipat. The sanitation has been poor in the sectors maintained by the HSVP as the tender for cleanliness ended in June last year.

Baljeet Singh, president and district coordinator, Haryana Sectors Confederation, said we had given several reminders to the local Estate Officer, Administrator and the Chief Administrator over the issue.

“Following these reminders, the Chief Administrator issued directions to call the tender in Panipat last month but the work is now stuck again,” he said.

“The condition is such that heaps of garbage can be seen everywhere in these sectors. No sweeping has been done in these sectors in the last eight-nine months. Residents are forced to live in poor sanitary conditions,” he added.

Satish Gupta, president, Sector 24 residential welfare association, said we had raised this issue several times with the authorities but to no avail.

“The chowks and vacant plots in the sectors have been converted to garbage points,” said Gupta.

Sanjeev Garg, general secretary of the resident welfare association of Sector 25 part-2, said it was unfortunate that the residents and industrialists were deprived of the basic amenity i.e. cleanliness, due to HSVP officials’ apathy.

“The sectors which are being maintained by the MC are being cleaned regularly so we have, many times, demanded that our sector be shifted under the MC,” he said.

Rampal Kundu, JE, HSVP, said a tender of Rs 5.50 crore had been invited for the cleanliness work in the sectors. The previous tender ended in June month last year, he said.

The tender has to be opened but the Model Code of Conduct has been implemented due to which it again got stuck, he said.

“We have sought permission from the headquarters for the opening of tender under the essential services,” Kundu added.

