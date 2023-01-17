No garbage dumping at Bandhwari landfill after March 31

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 16

A state committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has fixed March 31 as the deadline post which no waste can be dumped at Bandhwari landfill.

The committee, headed by Haryana State Pollution Control Board chairman P Raghavendra Rao, was constituted to resolve the issue of excess legacy waste being dumped at the landfill. In a meeting held today, the civic agencies of Gurugram and Faridabad were asked to put all arrangements in place to ensure zero waste dumping at Bandhwari by set deadline.

Waste-to-energy plant soon The committee said it was reviewing a new processing site in Faridabad and had ordered construction of a waste-to-energy plant in Gurugram

It said the legacy waste processing capacity would be raised from 4,500 tonne per day to 7,500 tonne per day. It would be increased to 10,000 tonne by Feb 15

The Gurugram MC has hired four private agencies to remove waste from the landfill and to set up processing units at the landfill within a month

At present, 1,200 metric tonne of waste is generated in Gurugram on a daily basis, while 1,000 metric tonne is generated in Faridabad

The committee said it was reviewing a new processing site in Faridabad and had ordered construction of a waste-to-energy plant in Gurugram soon. It said it had been decided to raise the legacy waste processing capacity from 4,500 tonne per day to 7,500 tonne per day, while it would be increased to 10,000 tonne per day by February 15.

“No fresh waste will be dumped in Bandhwari after March 31. The civic authorities of both the districts will concentrate on processing the waste so that legacy waste too can be cleared early,” said Rao.

Notably, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has hired four private agencies to remove waste from the Bandhwari landfill and to set up processing units at the landfill within a month.

At present, 1,200 metric tonne of waste is generated in Gurugram on a daily basis, while 1,000 metric tonne is generated in Faridabad. The landfill has around 2.5 million tonne of waste and is estimated to be 38m tall.

The landfill site in Bandhwari is spread over 28.5 acres of land, of which 10 acres will be utilised for setting up a waste-to-energy plant.