No green plan in adjoining villages of Panipat refinery

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, March 7

Despite an order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the authorities have failed to start work at the ground level on the environmental restoration plan in the villages adjoining the IOCL refinery in Panipat. Satpal Singh, former sarpanch, Singhpura-Sithna gram panchayat, had filed a complaint with the NGT in 2018, alleging that the refinery was causing air and water pollution in the surrounding areas of Bohli, Dadlana, Singhpura and Sithana villages of the district. He alleged that the air pollution had led to the outbreak of diseases in the villages.

Following the complaint, the Principal Bench, headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, on March 22, 2021, imposed a fine of Rs 42.5 crore on the refinery for violating the pollution norms. It also ordered a joint committee comprising the HSPCB member, the member of CPCB and the Panipat DM to execute the remedial action plan for the restoration of environment and public health in the affected villages. Following the NGT orders, the IOCL had deposited Rs 42.5 crore fine with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The joint committee had made a plan to conduct medical checkups of residents of the six villages, install new borewells to provide potable water, lay new pipelines for the drainage of effluent, and plant saplings for the restoration of environment. As per the plan, the Civil Surgeon had to purchase a special mobile van to conduct tests of the residents and hire doctors and paramedics.

Satpal said the refinery had deposited the fine, but no work had been completed at the ground level.

Bohli, Singhpura and Sithana were the worst hit, but no medical check-up camp was organised by the Health Department in these villages and there was no health facility there.

“We will move the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for our right to live,” Satpal said.

Kamaljeet Singh, Regional Officer, HSPCB, claimed that two meetings were held on the issue so far. The first installment of Rs 7 crore was received from the CPCB for environmental restoration, he said. The Health Department had organised medical check-up camps and also sent and initiated the process to buy a medical van, but it had not been purchased, the RO claimed.

Besides, the Public Health Department had to install borewells for potable water and they had sent the project to their headquarters for approval. The irrigation had to cover the Thirana drain, but it was cancelled, he said.

Besides, the IOCL had completed all three tasks — plantation on Thirana drain banks, installation of the online monitoring device (OMD) and the installation of volatile organic compound (VOC) monitoring device — the RO claimed.