No GST from artisans at Surajkund

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 17

The officials of Excise and Taxation Department claimed that they have collected goods and services tax (GST) worth Rs 2.5 crore at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela till Thursday.

They are expecting the GST collection worth Rs 3 crore till February 19, when the fair will conclude. This will be 50 per cent more than the collection made last year. The department had collected Rs 2 crore at the previous edition of the fair.

The department has deputed around 40 officials at the fair, which started on February 3, to ensure the GST compliance. “The team has been engaged to monitor and survey the nature of business being conducted by the participating craftspersons and traders in the 17-day event. The fair has witnessed huge footfall this year,” an official of the department said. Around 15.5 lakh persons have visited the event so far.

The official added that they were collecting details of tickets sales, parking fee collection, sale of food items and earnings through the rides and other entertainment facilities that are being offered at the event,” said the official.

“We are regularly verifiying the GST on the business of 30 commercial sites (shops) leased to the traders and shopkeepers on the event premises,” he said. The authorities said a handloom seller got an order worth Rs 2.5 crore on Thursday. The department do not collect the GST from craftspersons and artisans who are invited.

However, sources in the department claimed that loopholes in tax collection couldn’t be ruled out as many vendors and shopkeepers sell items without issuing a cash memo. “Besides, many vendors are also doing business at the event premises without the required permission,” a source said.

“We are monitoring the sales and will ensure proper tax collection,” Puneet Sharma, Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner, North Faridabad, said. Around 1,500 indigenous craftspersons and 251 artisans from 40 countries are taking part in the event.