 No GST from artisans at Surajkund : The Tribune India

No GST from artisans at Surajkund

Rs 2.5 crore collected so far

No GST from artisans at Surajkund

A stall displays bamboo craft items from northeastern states.



Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 17

The officials of Excise and Taxation Department claimed that they have collected goods and services tax (GST) worth Rs 2.5 crore at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela till Thursday.

They are expecting the GST collection worth Rs 3 crore till February 19, when the fair will conclude. This will be 50 per cent more than the collection made last year. The department had collected Rs 2 crore at the previous edition of the fair.

The department has deputed around 40 officials at the fair, which started on February 3, to ensure the GST compliance. “The team has been engaged to monitor and survey the nature of business being conducted by the participating craftspersons and traders in the 17-day event. The fair has witnessed huge footfall this year,” an official of the department said. Around 15.5 lakh persons have visited the event so far.

The official added that they were collecting details of tickets sales, parking fee collection, sale of food items and earnings through the rides and other entertainment facilities that are being offered at the event,” said the official.

“We are regularly verifiying the GST on the business of 30 commercial sites (shops) leased to the traders and shopkeepers on the event premises,” he said. The authorities said a handloom seller got an order worth Rs 2.5 crore on Thursday. The department do not collect the GST from craftspersons and artisans who are invited.

However, sources in the department claimed that loopholes in tax collection couldn’t be ruled out as many vendors and shopkeepers sell items without issuing a cash memo. “Besides, many vendors are also doing business at the event premises without the required permission,” a source said.

“We are monitoring the sales and will ensure proper tax collection,” Puneet Sharma, Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner, North Faridabad, said. Around 1,500 indigenous craftspersons and 251 artisans from 40 countries are taking part in the event.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Prithvi Shaw 'attack': Chandigarh girl Sapna Gill sent to 4-day police custody

2
Trending

Prithvi Shaw was drunk and 'hit Sapna Gill with a bat', alleges lawyer

3
Nation

George Soros’ assault on Indian democracy will be met with might of its electorate: BJP

4
Nation

What did George Soros says about PM Modi over Adani issue?

5
Diaspora

Left out of husband's will, 83-year-old Sikh widow in UK wins court battle; to get property worth Rs 9.8 crore

6
Nation

Hindenburg report: Supreme Court refuses to accept in sealed cover Centre’s suggestion on panel of experts

7
Ludhiana

Liberian nabbed for raping college mate

8
Nation

Supreme Court refuses to immediately refer Nabam Rebia ruling to 7-judge Bench

9
J & K

Centre bans terror groups Khalistan Tiger Force, J-K Ghaznavi Force; declares Harwinder Rinda as terrorist

10
Nation

10 sensitive installations in 6 states, 1 UT declared out of bounds for general public: MHA

Don't Miss

View All
British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Top News

Bid to ‘target Indian democratic system’, govt ticks off US investor George Soros

Bid to 'target Indian democratic system', govt ticks off US investor George Soros

Biz magnate had said Adani issue could open door to ‘democra...

SC: Won’t accept names given by govt for panel on investors’ safety

SC: Won't accept names given by govt for panel on investors' safety

Bench: Will select experts in transparent manner

Shinde faction gets party name, symbol

Shinde faction gets party name, symbol

Jolt to Uddhav, SC won’t refer pleas to larger Bench for now

Jolt to Uddhav, SC won't refer pleas to larger Bench for now

Will take call: CJI on pleas against Art 370 abrogation

Will take call: CJI on pleas against Art 370 abrogation


Cities

View All

Notorious criminal, accomplice held after hot chase in Amritsar; arms seized

Notorious criminal, accomplice held after hot chase in Amritsar; arms seized

Bank robbery: Amritsar police find clues about miscreants

Three robbers target ASI in Tarn Taran, 1 nabbed

Major Smart City mission projects completed: Amritsar Smart City Limited

Deal strictly with property tax defaulters: Amritsar MC chief

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: Supreme Court

Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: Supreme Court

Mayoral poll: Letter proposing fresh date for convening MCD House likely to be sent by Saturday evening, say sources

‘Victory of democracy’: CM Arvind Kejriwal on SC order on Delhi mayoral poll

Man, son shot at over parking dispute in Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

SHO lifts market assn chief from dharna site

SHO lifts market assn chief from dharna site

Man nabbed with 20-gm heroin

Three youths kill friend in Phillaur

Loss of tree cover worries Nurmahal block residents

Ahead of polls, Punjab Minister stresses EWS housing scheme

After soil test report, C&D waste plant may get fresh lease of life

After soil test report, C&D waste plant may get fresh lease of life

2 accomplices of notorious gangster Newton nabbed

Cops meet bank, private security agency officials

Youth hit by train, dies

2 arrested with 63 cases of illicit liquor

Repair of black spots on Patiala roads begins

Repair of black spots on Patiala roads begins

International meet on works of Bhai Vir Singh ends in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, organises webinar on new education policy

National Institute of Sports to host SAI competition

Inter-state gang of car thieves busted in Patiala, 3 held

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

PGI Chandigarh under scanner over untreated waste discharge

Man falls into open drain in Kurali, dies

Won’t cut more trees, Chandigarh tells Punjab and Haryana High Court

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order allowing Chandigarh to lease out GMSH-16 shop