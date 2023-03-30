No headway on plan to clean Gurugram Canal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, March 29

Although the district Irrigation Department had deliberated on a proposal to treat the highly polluted water of the Gurugram Canal in 2018-19, no headway has been made regarding the issue.

Devi Singh, former Sarpanch of Mandkola village here, said, “The very poor quality of water, which reaches in the district, is a cause for concern. The authorities have failed to provide any solution to the problem. The water containing high chemical content is harmful to both the crops and animals.”

A former official of the department said the authorities concerned were asked to prepare a plan to treat the water as it was unfit for irrigation and consumption by the cattle. “A proposal that included setting up of two sewage treatment plants in Hathin subdivision was prepared, but no progress has been made so far on it,” he added.

The 80-kilometre canal, which originates at Okhla barrage on the Yamuna in Delhi, passes through Faridabad and Palwal district before it culminates in Rajasthan. The length of the canal in Palwal district is around 50 kilometres.

The biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), the oxygen required in the water to decompose organic matter under aerobic conditions, goes up to 30 mg/litre or more in the Yamuna when it passes through Delhi.

Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department Virender Singh said, “There is no plan to treat the water of the canal. The BOD has nothing to do with the quality of water required for irrigation. The department takes legal action if anyone is found releasing untreated waste or water into the canal.”

Badam Singh of Dhatir village said, “Polluted water and shortage of irrigation facilities are major problems. Against the carrying capacity of 2,000 cusecs, the water availability in the canal reduces to 1,200 cusecs or even less,” he claimed.