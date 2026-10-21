No helmet, no fuel: Mahendragarh DC cracks down

Vehicles without valid pollution-under-control certificates (PUCCs) will not be provided fuel at petrol stations in Mahendragarh district. Two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets will also be denied fuel.

Deputy Commissioner Anupama Anjali issued directions to this effect while chairing a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee at the local mini-secretariat on Wednesday. She instructed the officials concerned to ensure that no petrol station in the district supplies fuel to vehicles without valid PUCCs.

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"Apart from that, petrol should also not be given to the two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets," the DC maintained.

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She asked the local police authorities and the District Food and Supplies Controller to conduct regular inspections of petrol stations to ensure compliance with the instructions.

She also directed the officials concerned in the Transport Department to conduct regular inspections of pollution-testing centres.

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The Deputy Commissioner further directed the authorities to continue inspecting school buses to ensure the safety of children. She asked all agencies responsible for road safety to take action at every accident site and submit a report.

"Strict action should be taken against the persons found driving vehicles in an inebriated condition," the DC maintained.

She said all hit-and-run cases must be investigated and action taken promptly to ensure that victims receive timely compensation. The DC also directed the officials concerned to get all illegal cuts closed as soon as possible.

RTA Secretary Manoj Kumar presented the agenda item by item, while Municipal Council Chairperson Kamlesh Saini offered her suggestions.

SDM (Mahendragarh) Yogesh Saini, Zila Parishad CEO Nirmal Nagar, SDM (Nangal Chaudhary) Uday Singh and SDM (Narnaul) Gurvinder Singh were also present at the meeting.