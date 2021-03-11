No horse-trading, MLAs sent to Raipur for training: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 4

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda has denied the speculation of horse-trading, maintaining that the Congress MLAs had been sent to Raipur for a training session.

“Congress MLAs are not susceptible to horse-trading. They are loyal to the party and have gone to attend a training session in Raipur,” he said while addressing a news conference in Rohtak today.

When asked about the details of the training programme, Hooda remarked: “Should I arrange a training session for you (journalists) as well?”

Later, the former CM told mediapersons that a decision regarding imparting training to the MLAs and other leaders was taken at a recent meeting of the party held in Udaipur.

Questioned why certain MLAs did not go to Raipur, the Congress leader stated that Chiranjeev Rao left for Raipur after celebrating his birthday, while Kiran Chaudhry could not go due to health issues.

Replying to another question, the former Chief Minister said the Congress and the BJP would get one Rajya Sabha seat each from Haryana.

“INLD leader Abhay Chautala should clarify which party’s Rajya Sabha candidate he will vote for,” he quipped.

Questioned about the Congress fielding Delhi leader Ajay Maken for Rajya Sabha from Haryana, Hooda said the decision in this regard had been taken by the party high command. “Maken belongs to the Punjabi community and comes from a family of freedom fighters,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition strongly opposed the state government’s move to shift the Rohtak mini secretariat and judicial complex out of the city.