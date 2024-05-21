No illegal slums must come up in Gurugram: DM

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 20

In the wake of the recent incidents of fire in slum areas in Gurugram, District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav has issued instructions to stop the construction of unauthorised slums on government and private land in the city.

This order will come into force with immediate effect and will remain effective till September 30, this year, said a district administration spokesperson.

The order issued by the District Magistrate stated that unauthorised slums have been constructed on private lands in different parts of Gurugram city.

Taking cognisance of this, the departments concerned have removed these slums from time to time. But, the city residents re-construct unauthorised huts and shanties and collect money illegally from people residing in these slums.

The District Magistrate said several incidents of fire have occurred in such unauthorised slums in the last couple of years. The problem becomes even more serious during the summer. Anyone found guilty of violating the order issued by the DM would be prosecuted as per the law under Section 188 of the IPC, the spokesperson added.

Recent slum fires raise concerns

The move comes after at least 70 shanties/huts were gutted in the fire in Sector 65 on Saturday.

A similar incident was reported about two weeks ago, in which 300 huts in Sector 54 were destroyed in the fire.

