No incentives for 16 polluting industries under Haryana MSME policy

Haryana’s new industrial policy has barred 16 categories of polluting and environmentally sensitive industries from availing any incentives, while introducing a third-party inspection mechanism to verify compliance before financial benefits are released.

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The Haryana Progressive MSME & Export Promotion Policy 2026, notified on August 8, aims to attract Rs 55,000 crore in investment and generate five lakh jobs over the next five years. Gurugram and Faridabad, among the state’s leading export-contributing districts, are expected to be key beneficiaries of the policy.

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The policy provides capital subsidy, reimbursement of State GST and refund of stamp duty, with the quantum of incentives varying according to zones. Incentives are higher in Prime and Focus zones.

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However, Clause 6.1 and Annexure I of the policy, titled the “Restrictive List”, specifically exclude 16 categories of industries from all incentives. The restrictions have been imposed on grounds including pollution, water scarcity and planning concerns.

The excluded industries include stone crushers and washeries; lime and brick kilns, except refractory, fly ash and cement-block units; copper and zinc smelters; tanneries; sulphuric acid and electroplating units; refining of used oil; and dyeing and dye-intermediate units without zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems.

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Firecracker manufacturing and poultry units, except hatcheries, have also been excluded. The policy further bars units generating trade effluents or air emissions from residential areas and units located in areas classified as “Dark Zones” because of groundwater scarcity.

The restrictions come against the backdrop of continuing environmental concerns involving several of these sectors in Haryana. Stone-crushing and mining activities in the Aravallis have faced scrutiny, including suo motu proceedings by the National Green Tribunal, while dyeing, tanning and chemical units have repeatedly faced complaints over discharge violations in industrial belts across the state. The compliance challenge remains significant. According to Haryana State Pollution Control Board data as on June 30, 2026, 956 of 968 industries in NCR Haryana did not have basic Air Pollution Control Devices (APCDs).

Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Amit Agrawal told ‘The Tribune’ that the department was moving away from a paperwork-based system for granting incentives and would verify compliance on the ground.

Asked how the government would establish a unit’s actual pollution-compliance status before releasing incentives, Agrawal said the process would not rely on self-declaration.

“We do a physical verification. This time we are planning an independent third-party inspection report before incentives are released,” Agrawal said.

The proposed third-party inspection marks a shift from the self-certification-based approach that has traditionally been followed for industrial incentive disbursal in the state.

The effectiveness of the new mechanism, however, will depend on how rigorously the inspections are carried out when the first claims for incentives under the new policy come up for scrutiny.