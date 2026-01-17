DT
Home / Haryana / No interim relief for Rohtak varsity prof

No interim relief for Rohtak varsity prof

Was suspended in November for alleged misconduct

Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jan 17, 2026 IST
The Punjab and Haryana High Court. File photo
Dr Vikas Siwach, an associate professor and outgoing president of the Maharshi Dayanand University Teachers Association (MDUTA), who is facing suspension and disciplinary proceedings over alleged misconduct, has not received any interim relief from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Dr Siwach had approached the court seeking relief against the actions taken by the university authorities, including his suspension and the issuance of a charge sheet. However, after hearing the matter, the court stated that it was not inclined to grant any interim protection to the petitioner, since prima facie there is no violation of the procedure laid down.

“In terms of Clause 6 of the service agreement, the action is required to be taken by the Executive Council when an employee is to be summarily terminated from service, which is not the case,” observed the court, which fixed next date of hearing on February 13.

The MDU authorities had, in November last year, placed Dr Siwach, an associate professor in the Computer Science Engineering department at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), under suspension pending inquiry on charges of misconduct, unruly and disruptive behaviour at the workplace. His entry into the university campus was also restricted, except when required for inquiry or with prior permission from the competent authority.

In the petition, Dr Siwach’s advocate contended that he has been suspended in violation of the procedure laid down in Clause 6 of the service agreement, dated August 26, 2014, which requires that in case of misconduct of such an employee comes to the notice of the Vice-Chancellor, he may suspend him/her and report it to the Executive Council in its next meeting, which may appoint a committee to examine the allegation of misconduct.

“In this case, after passing the order of suspension, the matter was not reported to the Executive Council, and the charge sheet dated December 2, 2025, was issued under signatures of the Registrar, which is a violation of the procedure laid down,” claimed the advocate.

Whereas the MDU officials, while refuting the allegations, claimed that the action was taken in accordance with university rules and after following all the prescribed procedures.

