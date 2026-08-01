No Kanwar camps without approval: Rohtak administration issues strict guidelines ahead of yatra

Tightening security ahead of the Kanwar Yatra, the Rohtak administration has made prior permission mandatory for setting up Kanwar camps in the district during the upcoming pilgrimage, warning that no camp will be allowed to operate without official approval. The camps must be set up at a distance of 50 feet from the main roads.

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As part of elaborate security arrangements, the police will verify the antecedents of all camp workers and collect details of camp organisers, key members and vehicles to ensure a safe and orderly pilgrimage.

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While issuing the advisory on Saturday, the police said jugaad vehicles, tractor-trolleys and heavy vehicles would not be permitted during the yatra. The use of sound systems and DJs during the pilgrimage has been prohibited. The height of Dak Kanwars should not exceed 10 feet, while traditional foot-carried Kanwars must not be taller than seven feet.

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“The transportation or consumption of liquor and other intoxicants during the pilgrimage has been strictly banned. Pilgrims will also not be allowed to carry hockey sticks, baseball bats, lathis, tridents, spears, or any other weapons. Carrying LPG cylinders during the yatra has also been prohibited. Motorcyclists have been advised not to remove silencers from their bikes and to strictly follow traffic rules,” the advisory stated.

The police said meetings would also be held with organisations conducting Dak Kanwar processions to sensitise them about road discipline and the ban on DJs. A list of pilgrims travelling from the district will also be prepared. Kanwariyas have been advised to carry valid identity documents and refrain from consuming intoxicants during the pilgrimage.

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As per the advisory, the Rohtak Police has identified sensitive traffic points across the district, where special traffic management and checking will be carried out. Speeding vehicles will be penalised. Police personnel, Special Police Officers (SPOs), and Home Guards will be deployed at Kanwar camps as required, while reserve police forces will remain on standby round the clock at the Police Lines to handle any emergency.

Camp organisers have also been directed to ensure proper arrangements for lighting, drinking water, and CCTV surveillance. Enhanced security measures will be put in place along all routes used by Kanwariyas.

The police appealed to the public to cooperate by ensuring that pedestrian Kanwariyas walk on the left side of the road, so that both pilgrims and the general public do not face inconvenience during the yatra.