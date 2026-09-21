No lapses in paddy procurement, CM Nayab Singh Saini warns officials

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday warned officials of strict action if any negligence is found during the paddy procurement season.

The Chief Minister held a meeting at the Babain Grain Market Committee office with farmers, commission agents, traders, rice millers and administrative officials.

Advertisement

Reviewing paddy procurement arrangements, Saini directed the Food and Supplies Department and the mandi administration to ensure a smooth procurement process.

Advertisement

He said all necessary arrangements should be made so that farmers do not face any difficulty or inconvenience during the season. The Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal will be reopened from September 21 to 27, allowing farmers to submit their applications. Farmers whose registration is still pending have been advised to submit their applications to the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). The Chief Minister said the government had taken several steps to support farmers. Haryana is procuring 24 crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), while growers of vegetable crops are being provided benefits under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana.