No law & order left in Haryana, alleges Congress

Fatehabad, October 7
The Congress today expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state with murders and extortions being reported as a matter of routine and the government watching as a mute spectator.
Addressing a press conference here today, AICC secretary Dr Vineet Punia said killings and extortions had become the order of the day in the state as criminals had no fear of law.
Dr Punia referred to two recent murders in Fatehabad district, besides the incident when criminals barged into a shop demanding ransom from the shopkeeper.
He said the criminals seemed to be feeling confident over the inefficiency and incapability of the state government. The Congress leader said one of the main reasons for the rise in crime was the spread of drug addiction in the state under the BJP-JJP government. He said the drug menace had given rise to various crimes.
