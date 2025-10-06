DT
Home / Haryana / No laxity in paddy buying will be tolerated: Minister

No laxity in paddy buying will be tolerated: Minister

Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 08:07 AM Oct 06, 2025 IST
Minister Rajesh Nagar reviews paddy procurement in Panipat.
Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rajesh Nagar on Sunday visited grain markets in Panipat, Samalkha and Sonepat to review the ongoing paddy procurement process. During his visit, he directed officials to ensure transparency and expeditious lifting of procured paddy from mandis. Issuing a stern warning to the officials, Nagar said, “No negligence in the procurement process will be tolerated and strict action will be taken against the guilty officer.”

He assured farmers that the state government has made concrete and effective arrangements to ensure smooth procurement and that “farmers should not have to face any problems.” District Food and Supply Controller Neetu welcomed the Minister on his arrival.

Farmers at the mandi appealed to the Minister to start paddy purchase through Hafed, following which Nagar immediately spoke to the Director of the department over the phone and ordered Hafed to begin purchase operations from Monday. The Minister also assured farmers that more millers would be empanelled to facilitate procurement and timely milling.

