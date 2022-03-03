No leads in Gurugram arms recovery, police to contact ordnance units

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, March 2

Getting no major leads after a day of recovery of ammunition from a closed house in Sector 31 here, the police have decided to trace the buyer of these. Following a high-level meeting to decide the future course of investigation, the police decided to contact ordnance factories across the country to identify the buyer.

“We will be writing to ordnance factories in Khagaria (Madhya Pradesh), Muradnagar and Sivakasi Fire Factory, Tamil Nadu, who manufacture these kinds of ammunition to identify the probable buyer” read the official statement of the police.

So far, investigation has revealed that the said plot was registered in the name of Parasram Holdings Company and there were three directors of this company, identified as Ravindra Agarwal, Vivek Agarwal and Anshu Agarwal. Company directors Ravindra Agarwal and Vivek Agarwal joined the investigation, while Anshu Agarwal was not available.

“They had bought the plot in the year 2006/07 and under the rules of HUDA, construction was done in 25 per cent of the area. They visited the plot only one-two times after construction. They had also kept a guard for six years for care, but no guard was here for the past six years and not even cleaned the plot after 2019,” added the police.

Meanwhile, the police, even after three days, have made no major headway in the investigation of the triple murder at the CNG gas station and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for credible information in the case.