No let-up in farm fire cases in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, October 27

With paddy harvesting picking up the pace, the count of stubble burning cases has also started rising across the state. Haryana recorded 83 cases of stubble burning on Thursday, taking the total count to 1,578 so far. The state has, however, registered around 24 per cent fall in the number of such cases in comparison to the last year. The state had witnessed 2,103 cases of stubble burning during this period last year.

Arms licences to be cancelled Directions have been given to cancel the arms licences of those involved in stubble burning (in Kaithal district). Field officers have been asked to prepare a list of the violators. We will cancel the arms licences of the violators. Sangeeta Tetarwal, Kaithal, DC

With 442 cases of stubble burning, Kaithal district tops the tally in the state. Kurukshetra district is at the second spot with 261 cases of active farm fires, followed by Karnal (230), Fatehabad (191), Jind (129), Ambala (113), Yamunanagar (91), Sirsa (32), Hisar (27), Panipat (25), Palwal (22), Sonepat (14) and Faridabad (one).

To check cases of farm fire, the Kaithal administration has decided to cancel the arms licences of the violators. “Directions have been given to cancel the arms licences of those involved in stubble burning. Field officers have been asked to prepare a list of the violators. We will cancel the arms licences of the violators,” said Sangeeta Tetarwal, Deputy Commissioner, Kaithal. She said the district had witnessed a fall in the number of stubble burning cases due to the authorities’ initiative to educate farmers. “I have also asked the SDMs, tehsildars and SHOs to register FIRs against all those involved in stubble burning,” said the DC. Karam Chand, Deputy Director, Kaithal, said they had imposed a fine of Rs 7,52,500 on 296 farmers till date. “Our teams are maintaining a vigil to check stubble burning cases,” he added.

