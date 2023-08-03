No litigation policy-2023: Haryana announces benefits to Manesar landowners

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 2

The Haryana Government has announced certain incentives for landowners whose land has been acquired for the expansion of IMT Manesar in Gurugram district under its No Litigation Policy-2023.

The benefits will be extended to landowners whose names are recorded in the land records on the date of the awards announced on August 16, 2022, for land in the revenue estates of Kasan, Kukrola and Sherawan villages in Manesar.

However, the benefits will be subject to the condition that the landowners shall not challenge the acquisition of their land, accept the compensation as awarded by the state government and not seek enhancement in compensation amount announced in these awards and that they shall withdraw all cases in any court of law in respect of the land in question.

Yash Garg, managing director, HSIIDC, said the landowners who opt and submit an undertaking shall be entitled to the benefits in addition to the compensation award. Each landowner whose land has been acquired in these revenue estates and who undertake not to litigate for acquisition or compensation shall be eligible to exercise an option to be allotted developed residential or developed industrial plot on pro-rata basis in the ratio of l,000 sq m for every one acre of land acquired.

The rate of allotment to the landowners of these developed residential or industrial plot shall be equivalent to the reserve price fixed at the time of first floatation by HSIIDC, he said.

The allotment of developed residential or industrial plots shall be in multiples of plots of standard size only. The standard size of the developed residential plots is 100 sq m and 150 sq m, and for industrial plots it would 450 sq m.

In cases where the developed residential or industrial plot entitlement works out to be greater than the standard size of developed plot or integral multiples of standard sizes of developed plots, the landowner shall only be provided monetary benefit for the entitled area less the developed plot allotted area.

Kasan, Kukrola, sherawan estates

The award must had been notified for acquisition under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, on January 10, 2011.

