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Home / Haryana / No magic wand to end factionalism, Congress will reform gradually: Sanjay Dutt

No magic wand to end factionalism, Congress will reform gradually: Sanjay Dutt

Says differences are natural, but party united on its goals

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:19 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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AICC incharge for Haryana Sanjay Dutt in Gurugram on Monday. Tribune photo
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Acknowledging that factionalism continues to challenge the Haryana Congress, AICC incharge for the state Sanjay Dutt said the party was undergoing organisational changes aimed at making it stronger and more responsive at the grassroots.

Dutt, while talking to The Tribune, said the Congress was moving towards decentralisation of power and responsibilities, with greater emphasis on strengthening the cadre at the district level. He said the process would make the organisation more accountable and effective on the ground.

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Asked about factionalism among senior state leaders, often cited as one of the factors behind the Congress’s defeat in the 2024 Assembly elections, Dutt said there was no overnight solution.

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“I don’t have a magic wand, but these issues are being worked upon. We will transform, rejuvenate and reform — slowly, gradually, but surely,” he said, adding that organisational changes had become visible over the past three months.

Dutt said differences of opinion were natural in a political organisation and should not be confused with differences over its larger objectives.

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“There can be differences of opinion in the party, but there is no difference in our goal or dedication. Mat bhed hai, par man bhed nahi,” he said.

He also rejected the perception that factionalism was unique to the Congress, citing differences within the ruling BJP. Referring to Gurugram, he said BJP MP Rao Inderjit Singh had publicly questioned his own party, reflecting differences within the organisation.

Dutt said internal differences appeared more visible in the Congress because it was a democratic organisation where workers had greater freedom to express their views.

He said the party had “big plans” to regain its support base in Ahirwal, once considered a core Congress stronghold before the 2019 elections.

Dutt took charge as AICC incharge for Haryana in June, replacing BK Hariprasad. He has previously handled organisational responsibilities in other states and was AICC co-incharge of Himachal Pradesh when the Congress won the 2022 Assembly elections.

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