No medical officer at Faridabad blood bank

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 11

The office of the State Drug Controller, Haryana, has issued a show-cause notice to a private hospital here for alleged violations in the operation of its blood bank. The move came after an inquiry was conducted by the District Drug Control Department in December last year.

“A show cause notice has been issued under Section 122 (O) of the 1945 rules of the Drug and Cosmetics Act – 1940. It may lead to suspension or termination of the licence if no response is given within 21 days,” read the notice in the letter issued by the department to the Metro Hospital on January 28.

A complaint was lodged by Tarun Chopra, and the team submitted its report in January after inquiry.

It was found the blood centre was running without the supervision of a medical officer, lacked quality control test of the blood platelet concentrate stocks. Ashwani Baweja, spokesperson of the hospital, said he had no information about the matter. —