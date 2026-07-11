No merger of the medical college and civil hospital in Bhiwani: Health Minister Rao

Haryana Health Minister Arti Rao said that the both the government healthcare institutes located in Bhiwani town including Chaudhary Bansi Lal Civil Hospital and newly established Bhiwani Medical College, would function independently and separately and there are no plans to merge these institutes.

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Rao was in Bhiwani to inaugurate the newly constructed Physiotherapy Centre at the Jagannath Sarraf Wellness Centre and Haryana Yog Naturopathy Hospital campus on Saturday.

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The health minister informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate new medical colleges at Bhiwani and Koriawas in Mahendragarh district from Jind on July 17, adding that these institutions would prove to be a milestone in strengthening healthcare services.

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During an interaction with mediapersons, the health minister while responding to a query on the shortage of doctors at the medical college, said that the state government had recently recruited 1,100 medical officers across the state during the past one-and-a-half years, which had led to improvements in healthcare services. She said that the supply of medicines in government hospitals had also improved through the Haryana Medical Services Corporation Limited.

The minister maintained that works worth Rs 56.8 crore were carried out in the healthcare sector in Bhiwani district during her tenure. These include the establishment of three blocks of the public health units, renovation of two hospitals, construction of 26 sub health centres and four primary health centres.

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Rao maintained that the newly constructed physiotherapy centre at the Haryana Yoga and Naturopathy Hospital campus would benefit the residents. She also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had played a significant role in taking yoga to the global stage.

She said that healthcare infrastructure in the state was being continuously expanded and that Haryana would have access to even better medical facilities in the coming years.

The minister maintained that the state had witnessed continuous expansion of healthcare facilities over the past nearly one and three-quarter years. She said the government’s endeavour was to ensure that Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in rural areas provide medical facilities comparable to those available in general hospitals so that rural residents, particularly women, do not face any difficulty in accessing healthcare services.