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Home / Haryana / No misuse of domestic gas cylinders found in Haryana's Yamunanagar & Jagadhri

No misuse of domestic gas cylinders found in Haryana's Yamunanagar & Jagadhri

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:43 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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An MC team inspects an eatery in Yamunanagar.
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A team of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), inspected hotels, eateries and fast food centres across the twin cities on Sunday to ensure a ban on the commercial use of domestic gas cylinders.

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The action was taken under the guidance of Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Dheeraj Kumar, following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Preeti.

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The MCYJ team inspected several hotels, eateries and fast food centres in twin cities, however, the use of domestic gas cylinders was not reported in the any of these establishments.

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“The team closely examined the use of commercial gas cylinders at these places, however, commercial use of domestic gas cylinders was not found in any establishment,” said AMC Dheeraj Kumar.

He said regular inspections would be conducted to ensure uninterrupted supply of commercial and domestic gas cylinders, adding that the commercial use of domestic gas cylinders was strictly prohibited within the municipal area.

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He added that domestic gas cylinders were provided at a subsidised rate to the general public, while separate cylinders were designated for commercial establishments. “Therefore, if anyone is found using a domestic cylinder for commercial purpose, strict legal action will be taken against them,” said Kumar.

He said that such inspections would continue regularly in the future, to ensure smooth supply of gas cylinders. “The objective of the corporation is not only to ensure compliance with the rules, but also to maintain transparency and fairness in the market,” said AMC Dheeraj Kumar.

He appealed to all hotel, dhaba operators and fast food vendors to use only authorised commercial gas cylinders.

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