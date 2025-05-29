No mock drill in Haryana today as state postpones civil defence exercise
As per the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Haryana Home Department has announced the postponement of the comprehensive civil defence exercise, Operation Shield, which was scheduled for Thursday.
All deputy commissioners and other stakeholders have been sounded.
