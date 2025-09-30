No more backbenchers: Rohtak schools adopt U-shaped seating

In a move to enhance classroom engagement and equality, the district administration has introduced an inclusive seating model at government schools in order to eliminate the long-standing divide between ‘frontbenchers’ and ‘backbenchers’. The new layout replaces traditional row-based seating with U-shaped or circular arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta said, “This design allows all students to sit directly facing the teacher, allowing better eye contact, easier communication and more engaging classroom interactions. The new arrangement offers numerous benefits, including positioning each child equally, eliminating the age-old stigma of sitting at the back; improved teacher-student interaction; and giving teachers a full view of the classroom, ensuring no student is overlooked.”

Gupta maintained that increased participation encourages children to become more confident and participate responsively and actively in discussions. “It also fosters better discipline. With all students visible and engaged, distractions are significantly reduced, fostering holistic development. This model promotes cooperation, communication and mutual respect in the classroom,” he claimed.

The DC maintained that this initiative is being implemented in a phased manner across all schools in the district. Training sessions are also being held for teachers to ensure they maximise the benefits of this new system.

“We hope this change will improve student performance in the classroom and instil confidence and self-esteem in them. All educational institutions in the district are being encouraged to adopt this new model as soon as possible,” he added.