No more bumpy rides for Jagadhri commuters

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, September 29

The roads in three sectors of Jagadhri, Sector 15, 17 and 18, will soon be repaired by spending over Rs 12 crore. For a long time, the roads dotted with potholes had been inconveniencing residents here, but their bumpy rides would now end.

Road not repaired due to rain The government is not facing fund crunch. The roads could not be made due to the incessant monsoon rains. We are now all set to start the development works. — Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Education minister

The condition of the main road in Sector 18, which is connected to several schools, colonies and the office of the District Town Planner, is becoming worse with each passing day. Layers of the road can be seen tearing down. Besides, most of the internal roads in this sector have damaged.

Similar problem has been witnessed on the roads in Sector 15 and 17. The unfilled potholes and uneven patches have resulted in frequent accidents, especially in two-wheelers.

According to residents, the dust particles that rise from these unconstructed roads, have resulted in a number of health problems. They have been demanding the repair and construction of the broken roads for long, but in vain.

Education Minister and BJP MLA from Jagadhri, Kanwar Pal Gujjar, recently announced that the roads in the three sectors would soon be constructed and over Rs 4 crore would be spent on the repair of the Sector 18 main road. “Besides, a concrete platform will be built in front of the SCOs in Sector 17, HUDA at a cost of Rs 55 lakh. A shopping centre in Sector 18 is also part of the project under a budget of Rs 96 lakh,” said Gujjar. The tenders for roads and other development works would be floated on October 5. Within 10 to 15 days from the release of the tenders, the construction work would be initiated, he added.

Gujjar said the government was not facing fund crunch, and the roads could not be made due to the incessant monsoon rains. They were now all set to start the development works.