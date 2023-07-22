No new pension terms for single persons, widowers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 21

The Haryana Government has issued a pension notification for unmarried and widower beneficiaries, in which provision has been made to give pension to unmarried beneficiaries up to the age of 45 years and widower beneficiaries after 40 years.

No new condition of any kind has been added to the beneficiaries in both categories and unmarried and widower beneficiaries will also get pensions on the same conditions as under the old age, widow or other schemes.

An official spokesperson said today that misleading information was being circulated about beneficiaries. No new condition had been added to the notification or the provisions for pension. Beneficiaries in both categories would be able to avail of the benefits of the scheme on the same conditions as that of other pension-holder beneficiaries.