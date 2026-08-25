No new petrol, diesel goods vehicle registrations in Gurugram from July ’27

Gurugram’s delivery vans and small commercial trucks are on notice. From July 1, 2027, no new petrol, diesel or CNG-powered light goods vehicle will be allowed to register in the city under a phased order issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

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The ban applies to light and medium goods carriers weighing up to 7,500 kg — the delivery vans, mini-trucks and cargo vehicles that keep e-commerce, courier and small business supply chains running. Heavy trucks are not covered under this order.

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Delhi goes first — from January 1, 2027. Gurugram follows six months later, alongside Faridabad, Sonepat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar. The rest of NCR falls in line by 2028.

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Only electric variants can be registered once the cut-off hits. For Gurugram’s small transporters and local logistics operators, that means higher upfront costs on every new vehicle bought after mid-2027 even as running costs are expected to fall over time. Bigger logistics players with deeper pockets are expected to make the switch faster, leaving smaller fleet owners scrambling to catch up.

The ripple effect is expected to be widest in south Haryana’s industrial belt. Gurugram’s auto component units, MSMEs dependent on daily inbound-outbound cargo and Faridabad’s dense industrial hubs all lean heavily on light goods vehicles to move raw material and finished goods. Smaller industrial pockets in Rewari, Dharuhera and Bawal, along with warehousing clusters coming up in Nuh, could feel the pinch too as many units there run on tight margins and older diesel engine fleets.

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An office-bearer of a local industrial association said the transition needed to be gradual, cautioning that the government must ensure it does not trigger a transport or logistics crunch that hurts industry in the process.

The real test, though, may not be the new rule. It will be whether Gurugram can enforce the old ones. Petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years have been barred from the city’s roads since 2015 on Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal orders.

But Gurugram traffic police have previously admitted they don’t have a full count of how many such vehicles are still running. They are relying on sporadic impound drives near Rajiv Chowk instead. Automated cameras meant to catch these vehicles at fuel pumps arrived in the city years behind schedule.

With Gurugram’s air turning “poor” to “severe” for nearly half the year, transport remains one of the biggest named culprits. Whether this latest push cuts pollution or just adds another rule to the pile will depend on enforcement that the city has struggled with before.