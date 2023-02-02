No new project for Haryana in Union Budget 2023-24

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 1

No new project has been announced for Haryana in the Union Budget 2023-24 presented in Parliament today. However, AIIMS, Manethi (Rewari), did find a mention in the Budget as a part of support to the ongoing projects in the state.

The Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) has been launched with the objective of correcting regional imbalances in the availability of affordable tertiary healthcare services

In fact, Haryana’s mention came just thrice in the Budget. AIIMS-Manethi is being supported under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). The yojana has been launched with the objective of correcting regional imbalances in the availability of affordable tertiary healthcare services and to also augment facilities for quality medical education in the country. Six AIIMS are fully operational under the scheme, while 16 others are in different phases, including AIIMS-Manethi.

A total of Rs 3,365 crore has been earmarked under the PMSSY. However, under the revised budget for 2022-23, Rs 8,269 crore was allocated.

Though announced by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally announced AIIMS-Manethi before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. A total

of 189 acres have been purchased for the project, but 14-acre more land is still required. The AIIMS Sangharsh Samiti has announced to lay the foundation stone of the project on its own on February 5 if the government failed to do so till then.

Under support to 10 autonomous institutions, Rs 116.66 crore has been allocated, which also include the National Institute of Design, Kurukshetra. Earlier, in the revised Budget, Rs 108.25 crore was allocated. So there is a jump of 7.8 per cent.

Continued support for the Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership, Jhajjar, Haryana, under the Department of Atomic Energy has also been mentioned in the Budget.

Reacting to the Union Budget, CM Khattar said under the leadership of PM Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the “Amrit Budget” prepared keeping in mind every section of society. “The seven priorities of the government towards the country and society mentioned by the Finance Minister in the Budget will benefit every section. This Budget presented in ‘Amrit Kaal’ will prove to be a milestone in the making of modern India,” he added.

The CM said as per the vision of PM Modi, the General Budget will prove fruitful in the direction of making the country the leading economy of the world. “It is not just a Budget, but also a vision document of the ‘Amrit Kaal’ of futuristic India. This is an all-encompassing and all-inclusive Budget, giving new energy to the countrymen. It will contribute significantly in writing a new chapter of good governance, poverty alleviation, socio-economic transformation and employment generation,” he added.

“The announcement of the Indian Institute of Millet for coarse grains, promotion of fisheries and horticulture sector or connecting 1 crore farmers with natural farming are many such decisions which will further strengthen our agriculture system,” he added.

“Taking inspiration from this Budget, Haryana will also prepare its budget keeping in mind 2.5 crore state residents,” he said.

Despite ukraine crisis, no relief

Textile industrialists were expecting relief for the most labour-intensive sector, which was facing a financial crisis due to the Covid pandemic and the Ukraine war. However, their major demands have not been met.

LEADER SPEAK

Focus on capital investment

There is a focus on various types of capital investment and infrastructure. Along with the replacement of old vehicles, attention has been paid to jobs, trade and industrial development. Beneficial schemes have been brought for the agriculture sector.

— Dushyant Chautala, Deputy CM

Purchasing power to increase

The tax rebate given in the Budget will greatly benefit the common man. Giving rebates on tax will increase the purchasing power and when there is more buying, demand will certainly rise. This Budget will bring benefits to all sections of society.

— Anil Vij, Home Minister

Needy sections ignored

The Budget is against farmers, workers, small businessmen, youth and the common man. The needy sections are ignored. In this Budget, neither there is any plan to remove inflation for the common man nor to end unemployment for the youth or give MSP to the farmers on their crops. The allocation for health and education has been reduced.

— Abhay Chautala, INLD General Secy & Ellenabad MLA

