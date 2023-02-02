 No new project for Haryana in Union Budget 2023-24 : The Tribune India

No new project for Haryana in Union Budget 2023-24

Aid for AIIMS-Manethi under PMSSY to continue | State mentioned just thrice

No new project for Haryana in Union Budget 2023-24

People watch the live telecast of the Union Budget in Gurugram.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 1

No new project has been announced for Haryana in the Union Budget 2023-24 presented in Parliament today. However, AIIMS, Manethi (Rewari), did find a mention in the Budget as a part of support to the ongoing projects in the state.

The Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) has been launched with the objective of correcting regional imbalances in the availability of affordable tertiary healthcare services

In fact, Haryana’s mention came just thrice in the Budget. AIIMS-Manethi is being supported under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). The yojana has been launched with the objective of correcting regional imbalances in the availability of affordable tertiary healthcare services and to also augment facilities for quality medical education in the country. Six AIIMS are fully operational under the scheme, while 16 others are in different phases, including AIIMS-Manethi.

A total of Rs 3,365 crore has been earmarked under the PMSSY. However, under the revised budget for 2022-23, Rs 8,269 crore was allocated.

Though announced by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally announced AIIMS-Manethi before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. A total

of 189 acres have been purchased for the project, but 14-acre more land is still required. The AIIMS Sangharsh Samiti has announced to lay the foundation stone of the project on its own on February 5 if the government failed to do so till then.

Under support to 10 autonomous institutions, Rs 116.66 crore has been allocated, which also include the National Institute of Design, Kurukshetra. Earlier, in the revised Budget, Rs 108.25 crore was allocated. So there is a jump of 7.8 per cent.

Continued support for the Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership, Jhajjar, Haryana, under the Department of Atomic Energy has also been mentioned in the Budget.

Reacting to the Union Budget, CM Khattar said under the leadership of PM Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the “Amrit Budget” prepared keeping in mind every section of society. “The seven priorities of the government towards the country and society mentioned by the Finance Minister in the Budget will benefit every section. This Budget presented in ‘Amrit Kaal’ will prove to be a milestone in the making of modern India,” he added.

The CM said as per the vision of PM Modi, the General Budget will prove fruitful in the direction of making the country the leading economy of the world. “It is not just a Budget, but also a vision document of the ‘Amrit Kaal’ of futuristic India. This is an all-encompassing and all-inclusive Budget, giving new energy to the countrymen. It will contribute significantly in writing a new chapter of good governance, poverty alleviation, socio-economic transformation and employment generation,” he added.

“The announcement of the Indian Institute of Millet for coarse grains, promotion of fisheries and horticulture sector or connecting 1 crore farmers with natural farming are many such decisions which will further strengthen our agriculture system,” he added.

“Taking inspiration from this Budget, Haryana will also prepare its budget keeping in mind 2.5 crore state residents,” he said.

Autonomous institutions to get Rs 116 cr

  • An amount of Rs 116.66 crore has been allocated to support 10 autonomous institutions
  • These include National Institute of Design, Kurukshetra
  • In the revised Budget earlier, Rs 108.25 crore was allocated, making a jump of 7.8 per cent
  • Continued support to Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership, Jhajjar, under Atomic Energy dept was also mentioned

Support on for N-Energy centre

Continued support for the Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership, Jhajjar, Haryana, under the Department of Atomic Energy found mention in the last full Budget of the Modi government.

Boost for Millet production

India’s performance in the production of coarse grains is excellent, and now the country will be the hub under the ‘Shri Anna’ programme. This would increase the income of millet farmers, said state BJP chief OP Dhankar

New chapter in good governance

It would contribute significantly in writing a new chapter of good governance, poverty alleviation, socio-economic transformation and employment generation, said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Despite ukraine crisis, no relief

Textile industrialists were expecting relief for the most labour-intensive sector, which was facing a financial crisis due to the Covid pandemic and the Ukraine war. However, their major demands have not been met.

LEADER SPEAK

Focus on capital investment

There is a focus on various types of capital investment and infrastructure. Along with the replacement of old vehicles, attention has been paid to jobs, trade and industrial development. Beneficial schemes have been brought for the agriculture sector.

— Dushyant Chautala, Deputy CM

Purchasing power to increase

The tax rebate given in the Budget will greatly benefit the common man. Giving rebates on tax will increase the purchasing power and when there is more buying, demand will certainly rise. This Budget will bring benefits to all sections of society.

— Anil Vij, Home Minister

Needy sections ignored

The Budget is against farmers, workers, small businessmen, youth and the common man. The needy sections are ignored. In this Budget, neither there is any plan to remove inflation for the common man nor to end unemployment for the youth or give MSP to the farmers on their crops. The allocation for health and education has been reduced.

— Abhay Chautala, INLD General Secy & Ellenabad MLA

#aiims #Rewari

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls

2
Punjab

CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal

3
Business

Adani Group's market losses hit $100 billion

4
Punjab

US court rules in favour of elderly Sikh targetted in hate crime

5
Chandigarh

Haryana govt official jumps off from 9th floor of Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh, hospitalised

6
Business

Gautam Adani says FPO withdrawn due to market volatility

7
Punjab

Rs 2 crore seized in raids on pastors Bajinder Singh, Harpreet Deol in Punjab

8
World

US visa renewal application can now be submitted through dropbox

9
Nation

Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe

10
Punjab

Punjab govt to send 36 school principals to Singapore for training on February 4

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms

RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms

Overseas ramifications as Boris Johnson’s brother quits link...

Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or judicial probe

Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe

Both Houses adjourned for the day amid uproar over Adani iss...

J-K police arrest govt employee involved in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal; recover perfume IED from him

J-K police arrest govt employee involved in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal; recover perfume IED from him

DGP said Arif was being handled by a Pak-based LeT terrorist...

Delhi excise policy: Part of ‘scam’ kickbacks used in AAP’s Goa election campaign, claims ED

Delhi excise policy: Part of 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED

CM Kejriwal says all the cases filed by ED are fake and they...

CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal

CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal

IPS officer has been accused of corruption and misconduct du...


Cities

View All

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple

Expose black sheep in forces helping drug peddlers: Punjab Governor to border villagers

Push to industry, services; agri sector feels let down

Decline in allocation disappoints farmers

Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman Dinesh Bassi gets bail in graft case

Haryana govt official jumps off from 9th floor of Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh, hospitalised

Haryana govt official jumps off from 9th floor of Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh, hospitalised

Union budget 2023-24: Rs 704 crore more, Chandigarh’s pie gets 13% bigger

Rs 1,923 cr set aside for PGI, up Rs 73 cr

Grant-in-aid up Rs 10 cr for Chandigarh MC

Inclusive, says BJP; Opposition calls Union Budget 'directionless'

Delhi excise policy: Part of ‘scam’ kickbacks used in AAP’s Goa election campaign, claims ED

Delhi excise policy: Part of 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED

Delhi Govt unable to send its teachers abroad for training due to LG’s interference: Sisodia

Delhi excise ‘scam’: Court takes cognisance of ED’s supplementary charge sheet

Delhi court grants bail to man who fled 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill

Delhi Police get Rs 11,933 crore

CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal

CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal

‘Tax relief to salaried class welcome; but nothing much for industry’

Rs 2 crore seized in raids on pastors Bajinder Singh, Harpreet Deol in Punjab

2 open fire, snatch bike from students in Jalandhar

Day after, Jalandhar MC, Waqf Board told to maintain status quo

Ludhiana salon owner lends his licensed weapon for Rs 1 lakh to robbers; arrested

Ludhiana salon owner lends his licensed weapon for Rs 1 lakh to robbers; arrested

I-T relief, new jobs, capex boost, fiscal prudence bring cheer

Budget evokes mixed response from industrialists

AAP worker among three held with 6 pistols, cartridges

Pathetic condition of roads continues to inconvenience commuters in Ludhiana

PIO office to pay ~15K for delay in providing info

PIO office to pay Rs 15K for delay in providing info

YPS School, Patiala, gets new pavilion, indoor shooting range

Doctors hold protest, seek arrest of suspects

2 held with 250 boxes of smuggled liquor

Six held, poppy husk, intoxicating tablets seized