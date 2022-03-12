No new tax in Karnal civic body Budget

To generate new income resources; Focus on development works

No new tax in Karnal civic body Budget

Mayor Renu Bala Gupta presents the eighth Budget in Karnal on Friday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 11

Karnal Mayor Renu Bala Gupta presented her eighth Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) Budget on Friday. In the Budget no new tax has been imposed. The civic body will focus on more development works and eradicate the menace of stray animals from the city. It will also focus on generating new income resources.

Two monitoring committees set up

We have kept an expenditure of Rs 40 crore for the proposed development works. We have constituted two monitoring committees of officials to keep a vigil on the development works. Naresh Narwal, KMC Commissioner

She estimated an income of Rs 197.18 crore, as against an expenditure of Rs 163.84 crore.

For income, the KMC will depend on recovery of property tax, development charges as well as selling its shops to tenants and shifting of dairies.

The Budget meeting was chaired by Mayor Gupta, while KMC Commissioner Naresh Narwal, Jonit Commissioner Gagandeep Singh, Senior Deputy Mayor Rajesh Aghi, Deputy Mayor Naveen Kumar, CM’s representative of Karnal Assembly segment Sanjay Bathla and 14 councillors were present. “The proposed income of the fiscal 2022-23 will be Rs 83,18,68,000, while the KMC will get a financial assistance of Rs 47 crore from the government and it has an opening balance of Rs 67 crore,” the Mayor told the House, adding that Rs 40,78,08,461 will be spent on establishment, Rs 123, 06, 50,000 on contingency, development works and miscellaneous items in the next fiscal year.

The Budget meeting lasted for around four hours in which the House discussed increasing the income of the KMC as well transparency in development work. Naresh Narwal, told the House that they had kept an expenditure of Rs 40 crore for the proposed development works. They have constituted two monitoring committees of the officials to keep a vigil on the development works.

The Commissioner said the payment of all contractors who had finished their works would be done on Monday and the payment of the contractors whose works were underway would be made only after the inspection by the monitoring committees.

He said they would hold camps in all 20 wards to collect property tax and development charges. He told the House that Rs 250 crore property tax and Rs 200 crore development charges were pending at present. They will start a sealing drive from Monday against the property tax defaulters. He also sought help from the councillors for the recovery of these funds.

The Commissioner also told the House that they were planning to connect water, sewerage, streetlight services with integrated command and control centre (ICCC). A survey of mobile tower and cable network will also be done for income, he told the House. About the discrepancies in the property IDs survey, the Commissioner said all objections were being removed.

Reacting on the complaint of the Deputy Mayor, the Commissioner directed the XEN to fix the flaws in the works of AMRUT scheme. He also informed the House that they had imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on the company for delay in the construction of sewage treatment plant (STP).

In future, they will get the works done from the agencies on risk and cost. Notices will be issued if any flaw is found in the work. If the contractor fails to do so, 10 per cent security money will be confiscated and they will get the work done from other agencies. Earlier, the House paid tribute to former chairman of the Karnal civic body Suresh Gupta, former councillor Sudesh Gulati, and Narinder Pandit by keeping silence of two minutes.

