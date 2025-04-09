DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / No new tax in Karnal MC Budget

No new tax in Karnal MC Budget

A budget of Rs 394.25 crore was approved by the House
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 03:00 AM Apr 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mayor Renu Bala Gupta presents the Budget in the House in Karnal.
Advertisement

Karnal Mayor Renu Bala Gupta presented the first budget of her third consecutive tenure with the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Tuesday. No new tax has been imposed in this year’s budget.

With permission from the Mayor, who chaired the Budget meeting in the presence of Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand, KMC Commissioner Dr Vaishali Sharma, senior accounts officer Balwinder Kumar Jaggi read out the Budget. Meanwhile, Kavinder Rana, the representative of Karnal MP and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, along with councillors, and officers from various departments were also present there.

A budget of Rs 394.25 crore was approved by the House. The budget prioritises development works and aims at generating new sources of income.

Advertisement

As per the Budget, the opening balance of the MC stands at Rs 211.95 crore, while the projected income is around Rs 312.58 crore. This brings the total estimated available balance to Rs 524.53 crore. The projected expenditure matches the passed Budget at Rs 394.25 crore.

To generate income, the MC is relying on the recovery of property tax, development charges, and the sale of its vacant plots. The estimated revenue sources include Rs 33.70 crore from property tax, Rs 35.11 crore from rent and lease, Rs 4.75 crore from sales and auctions, Rs 19.81 crore from various charges, Rs 5.41 crore from fees, Rs 1.80 crore from fines and compositions, Rs 6.20 crore from interest, Rs 84.10 crore as miscellaneous income, and Rs 2.40 crore from loans, advances, or deposits. The corporation is also dependent on government grants.

Advertisement

The proposed expenditures include Rs 80.31 crore on establishment costs, Rs 9.39 crore on administrative expenses, Rs 54.72 crore on sanitation and solid waste management, Rs 76.08 crore on operations and maintenance from own resources, Rs 7.22 crore on other expenditures excluding development works, and Rs 137 crore on development projects.

“Our focus is on development work. We will ensure inclusive growth of the entire city without any discrimination,” said the Mayor.

Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand said, “It was a healthy Budget session in which the Budget was passed unanimously. Our goal is the city’s development, and we will work together to achieve it.”

Commissioner Dr Vaishali Sharma assured the House that all genuine demands would be addressed on priority. “Our main agenda is the development of the city,” she added.

During the meeting, the House also discussed strategies for increasing the MC income and enhancing transparency in development projects. The agendas raised by the councillors were also discussed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper