No fresh taxes proposed as CM Khattar presents Haryana budget of Rs 1,83,950 crore

Tribune News Service

Gitanjali Gayatri and Bhartesh S Thakur

Chandigarh, February 23

CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday presented the state budget.

No new taxes were proposed.

Khattar said Haryana’s contribution of about 3.86 per cent in India's GDP is beyond its size of population.

He proposed a budget of Rs 1,83,950 crore for 2023-24, an increase of 11.6 per cent over the revised estimates of 2022-23 of 1,64,808 crore.

The Budget proposed an expenditure of Rs 57,879 crore on capital asset creation and Rs 1,26,071 crore on revenue expenditure. This is 31.5 per cent and 68.5 per cent, respectively.

He said the government has maintained focus on increasing capital expenditure.

He said the RBI stated that Haryana is one of the 3 states with a positive deviation of actuals as compared to budgetary targets in capital outlays while the average across the country is minus 21.3 per cent.

The government increased the social security pension from Rs 2,500 per month to Rs 2,750 per month from April 1.

Highlights of the Budget

*Finance Minister presents a budget of Rs 1,83,950 crore for the year 2023-24

*No new tax in the budget

*Increased old-age pension to Rs 2,750 per month

*Income eligibility for old-age pension increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh

*More than 2 lakh antyodaya families will get financial assistance of Rs 2,000 crore

*One lakh houses for antyodaya families

*Benefit of Chirayu-Ayushman Bharat Yojana extended to families with annual income up to Rs 3 lakh

*Financial assistance of Rs 2,500 announced for girls seeking admission to ITIs

*Cashless medical facility for journalsits

*Haryana tops in per capita income, expected to be around 3 lakh in the coming year

*National-level scientific sports training and rehabilitation centre will be set up for nutrition and rehabilitation of injured players

*Anganwadi workers and chowkidars will get the benefit of Chirayu Yojana

*Fiscal deficit is 2.96 per cent of GSDP

*Special provision in the budget for the promotion of natural farming

*Every child between the age of 6 and 18 will be mapped for providing education

*Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor will speed up development

*A 700-bed state-of-the-art hospital to be built in Gurugram

*E-libraries in panchayats