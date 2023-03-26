No NOC issued, lawyers in Karnal wait for chambers

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 25

The project of the expansion of the lawyers’ chambers at Sector 12 here has been hanging fire for the past four years, as the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is at loggerheads with the Justice Department over the payment of land.

Sources said an acre of land was allotted by the HSVP, but due to delay in depositing the amount of the land, hurdles had been created for the issuance of the no objection certificate (NoC).

Sandeep Choudhary, president Bar Association Karnal, said, "The date of the allotment was March 31, 2019, but the Justice Department deposited Rs 5.86 crore for the purchase of 1-acre land to the HSVP on May 13, 2019. Due to delay in the payment, the HSVP imposed a penalty of Rs 29.85 lakh and interest on possession. The penalty was deducted by the HSVP from the principal amount paid by the Justice Department. The HSVP also mentioned in its records that the entire principal amount wasn't paid."

Kanwarpreet Bhatia, former president of the Bar, said there were nearly 700 chambers, including 500 in a three-storeyed building and 200 in sheds on the court premises. There were 3,677 advocates enrolled with the association, he added. The Bar Association has received around 1,000 applications from advocates for chambers, he added.

Advocate Saurabh Kadyan, said every year around 200 advocates get enrolment in the bar. Anubhav Mehta, SDM-cum-Estate Officer of the HSVP, said some dues were pending, and he was pursuing the matter with the higher authorities.