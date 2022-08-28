No one's above party, says Selja

Karnal, August 27
Reacting to former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation, former Congress state president and senior leader Kumari Selja today said that nobody was above the party.
She was here at the PWD rest house to invite party workers to attend protest rally “Halla Bol” against inflation in Delhi on September 4.
“The party is bigger than any individual. The Congress is our identity. This is the time we should stand by it. Many of us have been benefited by the party and we should stand by the party,” she said.
She alleged that the Union and state governments failed to control inflation.
