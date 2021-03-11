No panchayat poll, 37% funds lapse in Haryana districts

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 23

Around 37% of the development fund released under the district plan by the Haryana Government for the year 2021-22 has lapsed due to its non-utilisation.

Jhajjar at top 98.8% fund utilisation sees Jhajjar district top the list 9.9% fund use made Rewari worst performing district

The Planning Department had released Rs 400 crore under the plan. The amount was distributed among all districts on the basis of the set criteria. However, the districts could utilise only Rs 251 crore out of that amount.

No district could spend the entire fund allotted to it. Jhajjar district was able to spend 98.8% of the allocated fund, while Rewari could utilise only 9.9% of its share. Rewari, Mewat, Palwal, Yamunanagar, Sonepat, Charkhi Dadri, Karnal and Hisar could not utilise even 60% of their budget.

This fund is meant for drinking water, constructions/repair work in schools, streetlights, health infrastructure, irrigation facilities, community structures, sanitation, public health, sports infrastructure, animal care and construction of bridges, roads, pathways, streets, etc.

Sources said the absence of elected gram panchayats was one of the key factors behind the non-utilisation of the amount. The panchayats completed their term in January 2021 and the elections are due for over a year now. The state had decided to provide 50% reservation to women in panchayats. However, a notification to this effect was challenged in the High Court, putting the election process on hold till the court decides the case.

Similarly, elections are reportedly overdue in case of many urban local bodies, thus affecting decision-making as regards utilisation of funds.

Nathuram, Director, Planning and Statistics Department, said since the budget remained unutilised in many districts, they would ask the officials concerned to explain the reason behind under-utilisation of the budget.

He, however, agreed that Covid restrictions and the dissolution of panchayats could be the key factors behind non-utilisation of the development budget.