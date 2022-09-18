No pension deducted: Social Justice Department

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 17

The Social Justice and Empowerment Department, Haryana, issued a statement today, saying it was distributing pension to 29,24,723 beneficiaries in all schemes and no type of pension was deducted by the department. However, it said that according to the data received by the Registrar General of India (RGI) or the data received from CRID, if any data details of an eligible beneficiary did not match, the department temporarily suspended the pension of such person.

An official spokesperson of the department said a special campaign would be launched from September 19 to 30 to address the grievances of the beneficiaries of Social Security Pension Allowance, whose pension and allowance had been temporarily suspended due to the mismatch of the data.