No plan for industrial units on land for edu institutes

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:13 AM Mar 28, 2025 IST
The Education Department said there was no attempt to set up commercial and industrial units or doing business on the land of educational institutions.
Replying to a calling attention notice by INLD MLA Aditya Devilal, Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda informed the House that 14,925 government schools were running under the Education Department in the state.
He said there is no proposal under consideration of the department to set up commercial and industrial units etc. or to give the land of government schools/educational institutions for business.
