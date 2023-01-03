No plan to join BJP: Kiran Chaudhary

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 2

Putting the speculations of her joining the BJP to rest, firebrand Congress leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Chaudhary has said that she had no plan to join the ruling party.

“Such rumours are being spread by local workers to please their political bosses. There is no truth in these. There will not be any byelection in Tosham as long as I am alive,” she said while addressing a press conference at Rohtak on Monday.

Asked about the rampant factionalism in the Congress, Chaudhary said it was the responsibility of the leaders at the helm of party affairs to take everyone together.

“If they fail to do so, a wrong message will go to the people and the Congress will have to pay the price,” she said, launching a veiled attack on former Haryana CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Asked whether she would apprise party leader Rahul Gandhi about the endeavours to monopolise the state Congress organisation, the MLA said it would be done after the yatra.

Former Haryana Home Minister Subhash Batra, at whose residence the press conference was organised, said the people of Haryana were fed up with the BJP-JJP government and the Congress could easily get the reins of power if the leaders sank their personal differences and presented a united face.