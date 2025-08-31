DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / No plot possession yet, Rohtak allottees move HC against HSVP

No plot possession yet, Rohtak allottees move HC against HSVP

article_Author
Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:39 AM Aug 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Residents stage a protest demonstration with an effigy of trees in front of the mini-secretariat at Rohtak on Friday. File
Advertisement

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is caught in a catch-22 situation over felling of trees to clear land for residential plots in a Rohtak sector.

Advertisement

As many as 50 allottees of plots in Sector 6, who have not been given the possession yet, have moved a contempt petition at the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the HSVP.

On the other hand, local residents are opposing the move to cut the trees to make way for plots.

Advertisement

Yesterday, a group of local residents took out a 'funeral procession' of trees and staged a protest demonstration in front of the local mini-secretariat with an 'effigy' of trees. Earlier this week, an elderly resident had climbed a tree and threatened to hang himself as workers accompanied by the police force reached a site in Sector 6 to cut trees.

Residents opposing the felling of trees maintain that the authorities concerned are cutting trees despite the Supreme Court's orders of maintaining status quo on the said land.

Advertisement

"The matter is also under consideration of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), but the cutting of trees is still going on," said Naveen Jaihind, a local social activist and former AAP leader.

On the other hand, HSVP Administrator Dr Brahmjeet Singh Rangi said the land was being cleared for the plots in compliance with the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Civil

Original Contempt Petition (COCP) No. 1826, which is now slated to be heard on September 5. Questioned about the order of the Supreme Court regarding status quo on the said land, Rangi said no such order was in their knowledge. "The persons claiming that such an order has been issued should provide us a copy of the said order," he stated.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts