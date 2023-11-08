No plying of ‘polluting’ cars in Gurugram, Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 7

Taking a strict note of the deteriorating air quality in Gurugram and Faridabad, the state transport authorities have disallowed plying of vehicles not conforming to the latest emission norms in both districts.

The order will remain effective till November 30 or till Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III is in force. Both District Commissioners have issued directives in this regard. Petrol-powered BS-III four-wheelers and BS-IV diesel vehicles are banned till November 30, unless the commission lifts Stage III restrictions before that, the Transport Department said in its order.

According to Gurugram DC Nishant Yadav, the traffic police have been informed about the decision and any vehicle found violating the ban can be fined up to Rs 20,000.

“Instructions have been relayed to the traffic police to comply with the order with immediate effect,” DC Yadav said.

Meanwhile, the Nuh administration has also announced the closure of schools up to primary level till further orders.

