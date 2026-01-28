No point giving budget inputs to BJP government, says Hooda

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the Congress would not offer suggestions on the upcoming state budget, alleging that the BJP government did not act on the Opposition’s inputs.

Advertisement

“The BJP government has consistently ruined the state’s economy. It repeatedly stages a drama of seeking suggestions from the Opposition on the budget to cover up its failures. We have given suggestions several times in the past, but the BJP has never acted on them,” Hooda said while interacting with the media. “Therefore, Congress MLAs will no longer fall for this ploy. They will give their reaction only after the budget is presented,” he added.

Advertisement

Speaking on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, Hooda said since the Supreme Court verdict was in Haryana’s favour, the responsibility of implementing it lay with both the Central and state governments.

Advertisement

“But despite having BJP governments at both levels, Haryana is not getting its rightful share of water. We have repeatedly said the government should file a contempt of court case against the Punjab Government in the Supreme Court. Instead of doing this, the government is only wasting time with talks and meetings,” he said. “This is because the BJP does not want Haryana to get its rightful share of water,” he alleged.

Hooda also accused the BJP of creating lakhs of fake ration cards to garner votes during elections. “Now, after the elections, more than 14 lakh ration cards have been cancelled. It is clear that this is not just a ration scam, but also a scam involving the public mandate,” he alleged.

Advertisement

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government, the former Chief Minister said every section of society — including farmers, labourers, employees, traders, businessmen, children, the elderly, rural and urban residents, Dalits, backward classes, women and sportspersons — was troubled by the policies of the ruling party.

“The BJP is constantly trying to weaken the Constitution by targeting all constitutional institutions. Congress will fight resolutely against all such attempts and will not allow any harm to the dignity of the Constitution,” Hooda added.