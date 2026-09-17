No power, exposed wires: Sirsa children’s park poses safety risk

The Chaudhary Devi Lal Children’s Park near Kanganpur Auto Market may have colourful swings and smart-looking streetlight poles, but as evening sets in, the park is plunged into darkness.

The lack of electricity has left visitors unable to fully use the facilities developed for children and families. Residents who visit the park for morning and evening walks say poor lighting is making it difficult for children to use the swings and for senior citizens to move around safely.

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During the day, the park attracts families and children, with the swings being a major attraction. However, the scene changes after sunset. Although streetlight poles have been installed at several places, they remain largely non-functional due to the absence of a proper power supply. Residents also pointed out that lights are missing at some areas.

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They said the civic body should ensure a regular electricity supply while developing public parks so that people can use them safely in the evening.

Adding to the problem, exposed electrical wires are lying at several spots in the park. Residents fear that children or elderly visitors could come into contact with them, potentially leading to a serious accident.

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Residents said the issue had already been brought to the attention of the authorities, but no permanent solution had been found so far. Mohan Lal Sharma, Prakash Kamra, Sahab Ram Jangra, Shriram Patwari, Shriram Fauji, Milakh Raj, RK Luthra, Pratap Sindhu and Mohan Soni have urged the authorities to secure the wires and restore the lighting system.

They said immediate safety measures were needed before any untoward incident occurred.

Municipal Council XEN Rakesh Poonia said waterlogging during the rains had damaged the park’s underground electricity cable. He said the JE had been directed to prepare an estimate for new wiring. “New wiring will be installed soon and the park’s lighting system will be restored,” he said.