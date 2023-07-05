No probe into plaint as MC officials pass the buck

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, July 4

The matter pertaining to the alleged racket of making fake property IDs for Rs 50,000 is being given a soft burial by the local MC authorities who seem to be passing the buck. No inquiry has been instituted into the matter despite a specific complaint made in this regard.

While Rohtak Mayor Manmohan Goyal admits that he had received a complaint regarding fake IDs being made and referred the matter to MC Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata, the Commissioner states that no formal complaint has been received.

The matter came to light when a local resident approached the MC authorities, alleging that fake property IDs were being made for Rs 50,000 each in connivance with MC officials. The complainant also furnished a list of property IDs, of which four were found to be fake.

The Mayor referred the matter to the Municipal Commissioner. Subsequently, local BJP leader and former municipal councillor Ashok Khurana flagged the issue. Following that, the MC authorities assured that the matter would be probed. “However, no inquiry has been ordered into the matter till date,” says Khurana.

“If anyone comes with a written complaint and proof, we will send the matter to the Vigilance wing,” said Khadgata.