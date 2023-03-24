No progress in Sector 12 parking project, Faridabad admn mulls reframing provisions

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 23

The district administration is mulling to reframe the provisions for the multi-level parking project, which was planned in 2018, at the mini-secretariat, Sector 12 here.

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has floated the tenders for the project four times in the past few years, but no contractor has submitted a bid. The project has been proposed to be constructed on public-private partnership mode.

An officials of the HSVP said contractors hadn’t shown any interest for the project due to factors such as delay in payment by the government agencies and the lack of avenues for good financial returns.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vikram Singh said provisions of the project might be reframed to attract bidders for the project. The new provisions might include increased commercial space in the building containing the parking, an official of the HSVP, requesting anonymity, said.

“The lack of a proper and regulated parking space had been a cause for inconvenience to employees and visitors at mini-secretariat and the district judicial complex here,” Pratyush Sharma, an advocate, said.

A local resident, Ajay Bahl, said, “Haphazard parking along the roads near the mini-secretariat not only leads to traffic jams, but also increases the risk of fire mishaps and other calamities. The project has been delayed due to the lack of coordination among the different government agencies. The parking mafia is benefitting due to the delayed project.”

Two parking projects were proposed at Sector 12 here. The DC said the work on the multi-level parking project near the Old Faridabad market was in full swing and it would complete soon.