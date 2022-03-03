No proper data on mobile towers available with MC: RTI reply

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 2

A number of mobile towers have been set up in the city by various telecom companies, but surprisingly, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) does not have any proper official record of the number of telecom towers established in its limits. It also has no record of the illegal or towers with permission.

A reply of the RTI query filed by a Karnal-based RTI activist, Rajesh Sharma, and information gathered by The Tribune that there is no data regarding the number of towers in the city as no specific survey has been conducted on it in the city limits.

The reply further stated that it had received 81 applications so far from July 14, 2015, of them, 35 had been given permission to set up towers. The MC had no record that how many had been given requisite permission to set up the towers till date since its inception in 2010.

Sharma blamed that hundreds of towers of various telecom companies were being operated from the city limits, but the KMC did not have any record which exposed the working style of the authorities here.

“I request the authorities to conduct a survey to determine the status of various mobile towers and seal those that were being operated without any permission,” demanded Sharma.

Gagandeep Singh, Joint Municipal Commissioner (JMC) of the KMC, said the KMC would conduct a survey to determine the status of the mobile towers. “The issue came to my notice recently and I have directed the officials concerned to conduct a ward-wise survey to determine the status of mobile towers. Based on the report, notices will be issued to the violators and they will be sealed,” said Singh.