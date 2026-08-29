DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / No proposal to change Al-Falah University name after Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya: Haryana govt clarifies

No proposal to change Al-Falah University name after Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya: Haryana govt clarifies

article_Author
Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:25 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A view of the Al-Falah University in Faridabad. PTI
Advertisement

The Haryana government has clarified that there is no proposal to change the name of Al-Falah University, Faridabad, after Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Advertisement

Mahipal Dhanda, Higher Education Minister, gave the clarification in response to a question from BJP MLA Satish Kumar Phagna from NIT Faridabad in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

Advertisement

Al-Falah University, now taken over by the Haryana government, falls under NIT Faridabad.

Advertisement

In his reply in the Vidhan Sabha, dated August 27, Dhanda said Al-Falah University was a private university established on May 2, 2014, under the Haryana Private Universities Act, 2006.

Al-Falah Charitable Trust, New Delhi, sponsors the university.

Advertisement

However, Dhanda mentioned that there is a specific provision under the proviso to Section 6 of the Haryana Private Universities Act, 2006, which states: “Provided that the Government may, on the request of the sponsoring body, change the name of the University on remittance of a fee of five lakh rupees by the sponsoring body.”

He added that no such proposal had ever been received from Al-Falah Charitable Trust, New Delhi, the sponsoring body of Al-Falah University, Faridabad, regarding a change in the university’s name.

The Haryana government had taken over Al-Falah University in March this year and appointed an administrator to run its affairs. IAS officer Shyamal Misra had investigated the affairs of the varsity, and based on his report, the government had taken control of the university.

Al-Falah varsity came into the limelight in 2025 after the busting of a white-collar terror module involving doctors working there. About 15 people were killed in the blast near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025, and the roles of several doctors linked to the varsity and from Kashmir had come under the scanner of probe agencies.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts