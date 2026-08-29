No proposal to change Al-Falah University name after Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya: Haryana govt clarifies

The Haryana government has clarified that there is no proposal to change the name of Al-Falah University, Faridabad, after Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

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Mahipal Dhanda, Higher Education Minister, gave the clarification in response to a question from BJP MLA Satish Kumar Phagna from NIT Faridabad in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

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Al-Falah University, now taken over by the Haryana government, falls under NIT Faridabad.

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In his reply in the Vidhan Sabha, dated August 27, Dhanda said Al-Falah University was a private university established on May 2, 2014, under the Haryana Private Universities Act, 2006.

Al-Falah Charitable Trust, New Delhi, sponsors the university.

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However, Dhanda mentioned that there is a specific provision under the proviso to Section 6 of the Haryana Private Universities Act, 2006, which states: “Provided that the Government may, on the request of the sponsoring body, change the name of the University on remittance of a fee of five lakh rupees by the sponsoring body.”

He added that no such proposal had ever been received from Al-Falah Charitable Trust, New Delhi, the sponsoring body of Al-Falah University, Faridabad, regarding a change in the university’s name.

The Haryana government had taken over Al-Falah University in March this year and appointed an administrator to run its affairs. IAS officer Shyamal Misra had investigated the affairs of the varsity, and based on his report, the government had taken control of the university.

Al-Falah varsity came into the limelight in 2025 after the busting of a white-collar terror module involving doctors working there. About 15 people were killed in the blast near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025, and the roles of several doctors linked to the varsity and from Kashmir had come under the scanner of probe agencies.