No radiologist, four key departments missing at Nuh’s only medical college

Nuh’s only government medical college, Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati (SHKM) GMC in Nalhar, is running without a single radiologist on its rolls and has yet to set up four major specialty departments — cardiology, oncology, nephrology and neurology — even as it handles thousands of surgeries a year, official figures show.

The radiologist shortfall has forced the college to lean on the public-private partnership (PPP) mode to keep CT scan and MRI services running, according to the state Health Department. Regular recruitment against vacant faculty posts, including radiologists, is expected to begin soon, and a salary hike for the faculty is under consideration.

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The absence of several departments means patients needing specialised care have no dedicated unit to turn to. Proposals to create faculty posts for all four are still under consideration. Dialysis services are being run through the PPP mode in the interim, and cath lab services are expected to follow the same route shortly.

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Between April 2025 and June 2026, SHKM GMC Nalhar carried out 6,487 major surgeries and 46,462 minor surgeries.

The vacancy data bears this out. As of April 2024, the college had 362 sanctioned doctor posts, of which 223 stood vacant, along with 557 paramedical posts, of which 104 were vacant. By June 2026, doctor vacancies had eased only slightly, to 197 of 362, while paramedical vacancies stayed unchanged at 104 of 557 — meaning more than half the doctor posts remain unfilled.

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Nalhar’s situation is not the worst among Haryana’s government medical colleges but sits well below the state’s better-staffed institutions. At Maharishi Valmiki GMC, Mahendragarh, 492 of 559 doctor posts are vacant, and at Jind’s Sant Shiromani Shri Dhanna Bhagat Ji GMC — not yet fully functional — 555 of 559 posts are empty.

What ails Nuh’s only medical college

The state medical colleges are set to begin recruitment through selection committees, as per an order dated August 18, 2026. The contractual faculty hiring continues under the state’s July 3, 2024 contract policy, while junior resident, senior resident and demonstrator posts are filled by colleges through their own interviews. For Group C posts, the state has sent its requirement to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, with demands raised on January 21 and 28, 2026. No firm timeline has been given for when the four missing departments will become functional.

The shortfalls have been a live political issue in Nuh for weeks. Congress workers under local MLA Aftab Ahmed staged a symbolic protest at the college last month, accusing local MP and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh and his daughter, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao, of neglecting Nuh’s healthcare needs while other parts of the Ahirwal region received better facilities.

When raised in the Assembly, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao confirmed the gaps, telling the House that diagnostic services were being maintained through the PPP route and that recruitment against vacant posts, including radiologists, would begin shortly.