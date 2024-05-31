No random challans by cops at night: DCP

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 30

In what has raised many eyebrows, the Gurugram traffic police will not issue random challans during night hours.

In a recent order issued by the DCP (Traffic) to the traffic cops, the latter have been told to concentrate only on traffic management and not to stop any vehicle unnecessarily nor issue challans. The order mandates the issuance of challans during night hours only with the permission of the gazetted officer concerned.

Sources said the order was following an incident in which a traffic assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was caught for allegedly harassing a car driver on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway and accepting a bribe, resulting in his suspension.

To avoid such incidents, the traffic police had taken this action. The ASI, identified as Charan Singh, was transferred to the police lines yesterday. On Thursday, he was also suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated against him.

Meanwhile, the move has evoked a mixed response among city residents. A resident said this was a good initiative of the Gurugram Traffic Police as, in reality, many policemen on duty act arbitrarily on roads at night. They are busy trying to “warm” their pockets instead of doing their duty. However, a member of the Road Safety Committee said the step could also be misused by the traffic violators who indulge in over-speeding at night.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram