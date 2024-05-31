No random challans by cops at night: DCP

Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, May 30
In what has raised many eyebrows, the Gurugram traffic police will not issue random challans during night hours.
In a recent order issued by the DCP (Traffic) to the traffic cops, the latter have been told to concentrate only on traffic management and not to stop any vehicle unnecessarily nor issue challans. The order mandates the issuance of challans during night hours only with the permission of the gazetted officer concerned.
Sources said the order was following an incident in which a traffic assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was caught for allegedly harassing a car driver on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway and accepting a bribe, resulting in his suspension.
To avoid such incidents, the traffic police had taken this action. The ASI, identified as Charan Singh, was transferred to the police lines yesterday. On Thursday, he was also suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated against him.
Meanwhile, the move has evoked a mixed response among city residents. A resident said this was a good initiative of the Gurugram Traffic Police as, in reality, many policemen on duty act arbitrarily on roads at night. They are busy trying to “warm” their pockets instead of doing their duty. However, a member of the Road Safety Committee said the step could also be misused by the traffic violators who indulge in over-speeding at night.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony
The Biden Harris Campaign says no one is above the law while...
Lok Sabha poll din ends; Modi, Priyanka, Rahul make final push in region
Punjab, Himachal, Chandigarh among 7 states, UT to go to pol...
Major Radhika Sen’s service is true credit to United Nations as a whole: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
Guterres thanks Major Sen and all peacekeepers for their ser...
22 killed, 64 hurt in Akhnoor bus mishap
Was carrying devotees to Shivkhori