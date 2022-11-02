No real ‘chaudhar’ for women as men call the shots

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, November 1

Reservation of seats for women in the elections for the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) notwithstanding, the electioneering and power are monopolised by male members of their families.

In villages across Haryana, a few prominent families usually enjoy the “chaudhar” and make all-out efforts to grab or retain power at the time of elections.

In case a seat gets reserved for women, these families field a female member and then strive to ensure her victory by hook or by crook.

In case she wins the election for the post of sarpanch, block samiti or zila parishad member, her power and position are conveniently usurped by her husband, father-in-law or brother-in-law.

The male members of a woman sarpanch’s family not only attend the official meetings on her behalf, but also take decisions on the execution of developmental works and utilisation of funds, while the so-called sarpanch remains engaged in domestic chores as usual.

“Socio-political empowerment of women at the grass-roots level, which was the underlying idea behind the reservation of seats for them in the PRI elections, has not been fulfilled,” observes Dr Kanwar Chauhan, a professor of sociology at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak.

Professor Chauhan maintains that while a few women have made their mark by getting elected as sarpanches and bringing a visible change in their villages, a majority of them continue to play second fiddle to their menfolk.

“The election of such dummy sarpanches and block samiti/zila parishad members has defeated the purpose of reservation for women in PRI elections,” he says.

Dr Satish Tyagi, the author of the book ‘Politics of Chaudhar’, points out that more often than not, women sarpanches are represented by their husbands or fathers-in-law, who freely use their stamps and decision-making powers and enjoy the socio-political privileges meant for the elected representatives.