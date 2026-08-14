No recruitments, promotions in final 2 months of VC’s tenure: Haryana technical education dept directs 4 universities

The Haryana Technical Education Department has directed four state universities to exercise restraint in taking major administrative decisions during the last two months of a vice-chancellor’s tenure, citing the need to ensure transparency and avoid decisions that could attract allegations or come under scrutiny later.

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In a communication in this respect has been issued to Registrars of, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology, Hisar; Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science & Technology, Murthal; J.C. Bose University of Science & Technology, YMCA, Faridabad; and Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (SUPVA), Rohtak.

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While referring to the instructions originally issued by the Chief Secretary, Haryana, in 2022, the Department said no fresh recruitment, promotions, major procurements or significant administrative decisions should be initiated by Vice-Chancellors during the final two months of their tenure, except in unavoidable circumstances and with prior approval of the state government.

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“This measure will ensure uniformity, transparency, and avoidance of any decision that may attract allegations or subsequent security,” states the communiqué.

Moreover, the department has also forwarded the instructions to the Director General, Higher Education, Haryana, with a request to issue similar directions to all concerned institutions and universities under the Higher Education Department for immediate and strict compliance.

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“The move assumes significance as decisions relating to recruitment, promotions, procurement and other major administrative matters taken shortly before the end of a VC’s tenure can have long-term implications for universities. The government’s 2022 instructions seek to ensure that such decisions are either deferred or taken only when unavoidable and after obtaining prior approval,” said an official.

Gunjan Malik Manocha, Registrar, SUPVA, Rohtak, confirmed receipt of the directives.