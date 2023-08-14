No registration of plots in illegal colonies in Haryana, says CM at Jan Samvad

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 13

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today made it clear that no registration of plots would be done in illegal colonies to save people from property-related frauds.

“The state government has banned the registration of plots in illegal colonies. The registration of land under the 7-A scheme has also been banned,” said the CM while addressing the gathering at Danialpur village of the Indri block during the Jan Samvad programme.

Khattar addressed similar programmes in two other villages – Jainpur Sadhan and Dabkauli Kalan. During these programmes, he interacted with people and listened to their grievances.

During these programmes, the CM presented tricycles to many people and handed over certificates of old-age pension to several persons.

The CM also counted the benefits of Parivar Pehchan Patra, Ayushman card scheme and Dayalu scheme etc. “From August 15, we are going to widen the scope of the Ayushman Bharat yojana. It has been decided to increase the annual income limit of families from Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. The portal for preparing cards will be opened from August 15 and it will remain open up to September 15,” said the CM.

Khattar also inaugurated Gram Gyan Kendra at Dabkauli Kalan and launched the work for the strengthening of 73-km-long roads of the Indri Assembly constituency adjacent to the village at a cost of around Rs 25 crore. “Our government is committed to the welfare of the poor and deprived. It provides government jobs to the youth purely on merit,” he added.

He also directed to install STP inside the liquor factory established in the area and also asked to accelerate the work of the Ambedkar Bhawan building.

On a complaint of an elderly person of Kalsaura village regarding encroachment on a village land, the CM directed the DC to get the land freed from encroachment at the earliest. He also told him to submit the action taken report in this regard on his next visit to Karnal.

On the issue of encroachment on “gaucharan” (grazing land) in Ramgarh village, Khattar directed the DC to conduct a hearing into the matter on August 16 at 11 am and apprise him of the mattaer.

The CM also directed the SP Karnal to conduct hearing into all pending cases in the district after a complainant from Kalri Jagir village raised the issue that he was attacked on December 2, 2022, but no action was taken in this regard.

He said the grant for development works in the village would also be released on the basis of population of the village. In future, a grant of Rs 2,000 per person would be given in the village for development works, said the CM while exhorting the sarpanches to get family IDs made for every family. Earlier, the CM planted saplings at the Indri rest house.

‘Will assist R’sthan police in Monu case’

The CM on Sunday said they would assist the Rajasthan Police if the latter wanted in the Monu Manesar case. “A case had been registered against Manesar in Rajasthan. Our government will cooperate with their police in this matter”

On the mahapanchayat on Sunday, the CM said everybody had the right to organise a meeting, but they should maintain social harmony and peace. They should not speak against any community

On the planning to take out the yatra, he said the government and administration were busy for celebrating the Independence Day and would see the request for permission regarding the yatra

Scheme for dairy farmers in all villages The Sanjhi dairy scheme will be implemented in each and every village of the state to increase the income of farmers. This dairy project requires 1 or 2 acres of land and the financial assistance will also be provided by the government. — Manohar Lal Khattar, CM

