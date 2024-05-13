‘No road, no vote’: Politicians asked to get act together

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 12

The members of the Alpha Resident Welfare Association (RWA), who have already announced that they would not cast their votes over the poor condition of roads, on Sunday protested in the city and handed over a memorandum to Karnal SDM Anubhav Mehta at the Mini-Secretariat to press their demands. Mehta assured them that the problem of the damaged roads would be resolved.

They staged a two-hour sit-in protest in their township and marched to the Mini-Secretariat. They said the roads of the township were in a tattered condition, due to which the danger of accidents perpetually looms over commuters and residents.

Professor Joginder Madaan (retired), president of the Alpha Resident Welfare Association, said the builder has failed to maintain the roads. The residents have purchased plots for huge amounts, but the roads are in a poor condition.

Several accidents have taken place due to bad roads. “If a solution to the damaged roads is not found, the residents will not use their vote in the festival of democracy and will continue the ‘No Road, No Vote’ campaign in the upcoming assembly and mayor elections,” said Kuldeep Singh, another resident.

